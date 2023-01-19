Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans

Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being.

During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show.

The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his eyes rolling in the back of his head, twitching and slurring over his words. Then, towards the end of the clip of Nelly’s strange behavior, you can see the artist beginning to wave his hands concernedly.

As the video began to make its rounds on the internet, fans began to worry about Nelly’s bizarre behavior, with some people insinuating he was high. One online user expressed that the Country Grammer entertainer looked “washed” as he struggled during his performance.

Nelly was def on something last night coz his eyes were fighting for their life. His crew should have told him to keep his glasses on ??#juicyfest pic.twitter.com/gTYs3vt0l3 — Chanelle (@imshanz) January 16, 2023

“Like look at this ni**a,” the Twitter user expressed. “He is WASHED, DREDGED, BATTERED, AND DEEP FRIED lmaoo.” Another user chimed in, alleging that the 48-year-old emcee appeared to be on Percocet and was having a reaction to the pill. “Nahh Nelly caught 4k Perced up and on god knows what other drugs he on.”

Hopefully, the St. Lunatics head honcho can figure out whatever this was because he has a huge concert arriving this year.

On Tuesday (Jan. 17), it was announced in an official press release that the Lovers & Friends Festival would be returning for a second year on May 6, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Nelly is set to appear at the huge celebration alongside Pitbull, Missy Elliott, Summer Walker, Usher, 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, and more.