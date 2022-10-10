NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Suffers Heart Failure And Stroke

Reality show superstar NeNe Leakes’s son, Brentt, has suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke, TMZ reports. He is 23 years old.

Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Oct. 10) to clarify the news and update her followers about Brentt’s medical incident which occurred late last month.

“So obviously, I’ve gotten tons of text messages, tons of emails. Everyone’s asking and concerned about Brentt, and we thank you guys so much,” began the Real Housewives of Atlanta personality. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place, so here I am.

“I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct. Two weeks ago today, Brent had congested heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him. The first thing a lot of doctors think of when someone that age comes in with that kind of condition is, ‘Maybe they have done drugs or maybe they have some serious infection maybe HIV, or some sort of infection,’ is what I’m being told by the doctors.”

She added in regards to the possible reason for his condition, “Brentt doesn’t drink or do drugs, and obviously they’ve tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID, and he didn’t know that he had COVID. The doctors are saying that they did see some things like that happen if they caught the Delta variant. And he never knew he had COVID, and I’ve never known him to have COVID.”

The 54-year-old mother shared that doctors ran a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen and considered the possibility of an unnoticed medical condition he may have been born with. As of now, she and the doctors are trying to get to the bottom of his condition and its cause. According to NeNe, his weight and other factors have been ruled out.

Leakes went on to thank everyone for their prayers and revealed that Brentt is currently struggling with his speech following the stroke in an unnamed hospital. She also shared that Brentt’s Atlanta lounge, which she co-owns, is still open but will likely be up for sale soon.

Last year, NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes, died after a long battle with cancer. Their sons Brentt and Bryson made appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta throughout NeNe’s time on the show.

Watch a heartwarming video below of Brentt asking his parents a few questions. Listen to NeNe speak about her son’s medical condition above.