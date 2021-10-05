Netflix And Howard University Set To Honor Chadwick Boseman With New Scholarship

This past May, it was announced that Howard University renamed their College of Fine Arts after the late indelible actor, Chadwick Boseman. As of Monday (Oct. 4), it’s been revealed that, in conjunction with Netflix, Boseman’s alma mater will also honor him with a scholarship.

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship—a $5.4 million endowed scholarship—will provide students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of university tuition.

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D told Deadline, “It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire.“

He continued to express, “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

The scholarship will be awarded to one recipient in each class, beginning this fall. Recipients will be chosen based on those who exemplify skills in the arts similar to the Blank Panther star and who demonstrate financial need. Deadline reports that the first year will begin with awarding four awards representing one member of each class and will continue to be distributed to an incoming freshman each year on an annual basis.