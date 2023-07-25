Netflix Shares ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop’ Trailer

Netflix is set to explore the past, present, and future of women in Hip-Hop in an upcoming docuseries. On Tuesday (July 25), the platform officially released the trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, featuring iconic women whose contributions to the culture go beyond their lyrical prowess.

Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, MC Sha-Rock, Rah Digga, Roxanne Shanté, Monie Love, Yo-Yo, Remy Ma, Da Brat, and more all speak to the genre’s history and legacy within the doc. Rising stars and current chart toppers including Kash Doll, Latto, Coi Leray, Tierra Whack, Rapsody, Chika, Saweetie, and more also contribute from their own modern-day perspective.

“We’ll always be stronger together than we are apart. That’s just how it is,” explains Queen Latifah in the clip.

A Johnny Nelson “Ladies First” 4 finger ring featuring Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Lady of Rage, and Roxanne Shante , 2020. is displayed during a preview at Sotheby’s for their Inaugural HIP HOP Auction on September 12, 2020 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

According to Netflix, the four-part series “recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day.” The official description continues to detail how the program “contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens.”

Per Global Grind, Ladies First was executive produced by dream hampton, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien and Jennifer Ryan. It is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 9.

Watch the trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop above.