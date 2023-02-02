Ne-Yo Finalizes Divorce From Ex-Wife, Ordered To Pay Nearly $2 Million

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay have finalized their divorce after a tumultuous ending to their marriage. The 43-year-old has been ordered to pay Renay nearly $2 million.

TMZ reported that their settlement included the Self Explanatory artist handing over $1.6 million upfront and Renay taking possession of one of their four Georgia homes. The Grammy winner will cover $20,000 worth of her expenses to officially move into the property. During negotiations, his ex-wife expressed that she will need a new car, which the “So Sick” artist will be pay $150,000 for. The singer will maintain possession of their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

In the case of their three children, they will share joint custody. Ne-Yo will pay $20,000 per month for child support and the children’s school expenses, in addition to another $5,000 in monthly alimony for the next three years. The former couple also agreed not to have any future romantic partners around the children, unless their counterpart provides consent and the new couple is either engaged or married.

Ne-Yo’s wife exposes him for cheating with prostitutes on social media ?



“8 years of unknowingly sharing my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected” pic.twitter.com/3ifiWmmoEX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 31, 2022

Their relationship broke down back in July 2022 when Crystal Renay revealed that Ne-Yo cheated multiple times during their eight-year marriage and secretly had a child with another woman. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them,” she said in an Instagram post.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Ne-Yo responded to the allegations via Twitter, requesting that people respect his family’s privacy as they work through their issues. He drew the ire of the Internet hours later when he promoted his “Don’t Love Me” video, which tells the story of a man encouraging a woman to leave him due to his inability to stay faithful or be honest.

Renay filed for divorce in August, notably four months after the former couple had renewed their vows. She told TMZ during an airport run-in that there was no possibility for them to fix their issues. “We’re moving on to better lives. Certain things can be forgiven. God will forgive and so will I.”