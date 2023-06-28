Ne-Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls For Child Support In The Heat Of Custody Battle

Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, has countered his request for joint custody of their children and a “liberal parenting schedule” with a demand of her own. Bagnerise is demanding that he pay child support.

Radar Online reported on Tuesday (June 27) that she is seeking primary custody of their two children and “immediate monthly child support.” Bagnerise has consented to joint legal custody which will allow the GRAMMY winner to have a say in what occurs in their children’s lives. Additionally, he would get visitation rights for every other weekend and they would alternate having custody on holidays.

This comes after the “Do You” singer filed a motion to conduct a paternity test on their youngest child. Ne-Yo does believe that their first child together is his, and she countered by stating that he is the biological father of both of them.

Ne-Yo’s romantic life has been a whirlwind over the last year. The Self Explanatory singer finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay back in February and had to pay $2 million upfront. His ex-wife also took possession of one of their four Georgia homes. He had to cover $20,000 toward her moving expenses and paid another $150,000 for her new car because he chose to keep their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

The R&B veteran also has to pay $12,000 in monthly child support payments for their three children together, plus their school expenses and another $3,000 monthly in alimony for the next three years. Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay have chosen to have joint custody of their children and agreed to not bring them around any romantic partners unless the other person gives their consent or they are engaged or married to said romantic partner.