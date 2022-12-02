Nia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long opened up about how the cheating scandal involving her fiancé Ime Udoka has impacted her and their son, as the head coach of the Boston Celtics has been accused of engaging in an intimate relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared how the ordeal factored into her decision to walk off set for the first time in her nearly four-decade career.

“It broke my heart to have to do it because that’s not who I am, but I knew that I needed to do it because it didn’t feel good in my belly,” Long shared.

Nia Long speaks onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

“It felt like not only was I supported by my fellow castmate who was Black and who had a clear understanding of what I felt strongly about, but there was also this sense that the business I have to deal with at home is more important to me than teaching a white director-producer how to tell a Black story.”

The Love Jones star continued to express her dissatisfaction with the Celtics organization and how the cheating scandal was handled.

“I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me because he was not having an easy time.”

Long and Udoka began dating in 2009 and were engaged in 2015. They share a 10-year-old son, Kez, as well as Long’s son, Massai, 21, from a previous relationship.

Nia Long attends The Critics Choice Association celebration of Black Cinema at Landmark Annex on December 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She continued, “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” adding “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Long has not publicly commented on the status of her and Udoka’s relationship, however, the THR profile notes the Fatal Affair actress is in the process of relocating from Boston to Los Angeles. Rapper Cam’ron has since attempted to court the beauty, but was met with silence after shooting his shot.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka attend BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said in a statement issued to ET. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season and issued an apology, without confirming or denying the allegations.