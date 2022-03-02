Nia Long To Be Honored During ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

ESSENCE has revealed its honorees for its 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards. As a premier award season event, ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping Black stories get told. This year Nia Long (You People), Chanté Adams (A Journal For Jordan), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) will be honored. Actor Damson Idris will host the event.

“Honoring breakthrough moments, emerging talent and cinematic legends have always been our guide when choosing our Black Women in Hollywood honorees,” Cori Murray, ESSENCE Deputy Editor shared in a press release. “This year—our 15th anniversary—we proudly continue celebrating actresses championing for authentic portrayals and diverse storytelling across film, television, and streaming. Much like our theme, the Black Cinematic Universe, the power in our presence is infinite.”

Chanté Adams attends the “A Journal For Jordan” World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“We believe Black women are the CEO’s of home, community and industry. For a decade and a half, ESSENCE has spotlighted and honored the Black women who curate and shape Hollywood and the entertainment ecosystem from a variety of roles and positions. We are proud to again commemorate their achievements at our signature awards luncheon and throughout the year,” added Caroline Wanga, ESSENCE CEO.

“This year—as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe—our four honorees collectively exemplify multigenerational strength, influence, impact, and power in the tapestry of the honorees that preceded them and the honorees yet to come. We look forward to celebrating their achievements in unity.”

Quinta Brunson attends the Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ Fan Event at the El Capitan Theatre on June 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In addition, during the week of the Oscars, the publication will host its third annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, which will be held on Friday, March 25. The platform was created to provide compelling and engaging live content aimed at sparking meaningful conversation and action to drive more inclusion in Hollywood, as well as to provide an opportunity for Black creatives—aspiring and established—to educate and empower one another with a purpose, according to a statement.

Thought leaders, industry stakeholders, and members of the creative community including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads, and others will lead a curated schedule of interactive conversations, virtual panels, masterclasses, fireside chats, and more.

Aunjanue Ellis attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2022 occasion is commemorated in ESSENCE’s March/April print issue, currently available on newsstands. The publication recognizes more than 100 power players and creatives across film, TV, and streaming. The magazine has also created a special digital split-cover issue highlighting each Black Women in Hollywood honoree.

The Black Women in Hollywood award show is set to take place on March 24 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, Calif. The show will be recorded and air on Essence.com on March 28 starting at 7 p.m. ET. The red carpet will be live-streamed beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.