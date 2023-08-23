Nia Long Files For Full Custody Of Son Following Ime Udoka Split

Nia Long has moved for legal and physical custody of her and Ime Idoka’s 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Long Udoka. The actress claims the NBA coach “has failed” to provide support for their son, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Legal paperwork was filed in Los Angeles on Aug. 14. While the 52-year-old wants full custody of the pre-teen, the Missing star also noted the sports professional to have “reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child’s best interest.”

Per ET, Udoka, currently the head coach of the Houston Rockets, has not responded to the petition.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka attend BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In December 2022, the couple split after Udoka was involved in a scandal that involved him allegedly engaging in an affair with another member of the Boston Celtics staff. He was suspended from his role with the NBA franchise as details unfolded.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” detailed the Fatal Affair lead at the time. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Nia Long and son Kez Udoka attend Los Angeles Premiere Of Crunchyroll’s “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village” on February 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Crunchyroll

Earlier this year, Long was defended by Stephen A. Smith after the drama resulted in private gossip and public conversations saying “If you mention him and another woman, inevitably, she’s going to come up. How come nobody thought about the sister? How come they just left her out there standing on her own? I will always defend her. I will always defend her on this issue. It was- how could you do that?”

The Brooklyn Native is set to release a memoir focusing on her career, motherhood, and activism, featuring untold stories and personal reflections.