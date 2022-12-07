Nia Long And Ime Udoka Break Up After Celtics Cheating Scandal

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have reportedly decided to part ways following Udoka’s alleged affair with a Boston Celtics staff member. Earlier this year, Udoka, the Celtics’ head coach, was suspended by the organization for violating team policy. The suspension is believed to have stemmed from Udoka’s involvement with the Celtics’ travel planner, who booked Long’s flights to home and away Celtics games and helped facilitate her and her son’s move to Boston.

Long recently revealed her initial reaction to receiving the news of her fiancé’s infidelity, calling the ordeal “devastating.” The 52-year-old also noted the trauma their 11-year-old son, Kez, has endured as a result of the scandal, as well as the lack of outreach by the Celtics after the fact.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actor Nia Long (L) and Ime Udoka attend BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” the actress said, adding “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

The former couple, who first met in 2010 during Udoka’s stint as an NBA player with the Sacramento Kings, will continue to co-parent Kez together. In addition to the outpouring of support she’s received, Long has also drawn suitors looking to fill the void in her love life, most noticeably rapper Cam’ron, who reached out to the Brooklyn native in an attempt to shoot his shot. However, Long has yet to respond to the Harlem rep’s public advances.