Nia Long To Share Intimate Memoir On Life And Career

Nia Long attends Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Nia Long is set to tell her story in her own words. Exclusively reported by ESSENCE, the 52-year-old is releasing a memoir focusing on her career, motherhood, and activism. Additionally, the work will feature untold stories and personal reflections from the leading lady.

“I am thrilled to have found a home for my memoir at Gallery and 13a,” explained the actress. “My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional. For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with ’90s nostalgia.”

Nia Long attends the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere of “Missing” at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Nia Long’s life has unfolded on screen, right before our eyes, from Boyz n the Hood to Love Jones, and beyond,” added Charles Suitt, publisher of 13a. “Yet there is just something so relatable about her. She is a trailblazer who is all about action. We are looking forward to her telling her truth, as only Nia can.”

According to the outlet, 13a is named for the amendment that abolished slavery. The imprint of Simon & Schuster focuses on publishing the leading Black voices in sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and other areas.

Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes by Stephen A. Smith, also published by 13a, is set to be released later this year. The book will explore the “greatest highs and deepest lows” of his life and career, including his hiring, firing, and rehiring at ESPN and a life-threatening battle with COVID-19.