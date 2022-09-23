Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

The Soul Food actress shares 10-year-old son Kez with Udoka, who released his own statement following his suspension to ESPN.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

While all signs indicate that Udoka did, indeed, step out on the actress, neither party has yet to directly confirm an affair.

Sources at TMZ claim that the news has been especially difficult to process due to Long having recently moved to Boston to house hunt with the head coach, and while the Celtics were made aware of the alleged affair back in July, the “Best Man” star was only made aware of her betrothed’s transgressions days before the news went public.

Following Udoka’s immediate suspension for violating the franchise’s guidelines and policies, Joe Mazzulla, the Boston Celtic’s assistant coach, will become the interim coach for the entire 2022-23 season.