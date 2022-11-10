Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Fathered Her Third Child, His 12th

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expanding their family for a third time. The pregnant DJ took to Instagram on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) to respond to a comical meme about Libras, Cannon’s sun sign.

The text read, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years be careful,” to which she added, “ damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there.”

Last month, De La Rosa, Cannon, and their twins, Zion and Zillion, posed for an adorable family portrait. The caption also implied Cannon was her newest bundle of joy’s father as it read, “City of angels with our beautiful Angels.”

De La Rosa appeared on Shan Boodram’s Lovers & Friends podcast back in September, and spoke on her polyamorous relationship. She admitted that Cannon is her “primary partner” and she’s “monogamous by choice.”

“I trust the connection that I have with Nick […] Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,“ she explained. “I think that’s what everybody always thinks: ‘Oh my god, you guys are having one big orgy.’ And it’s like, ‘Actually, no. It’s actually quite the opposite, and it’s beautiful…I think that people are so focused on what it is that they’re afraid of.”

Last week, Alyssa Scott revealed she was expecting a baby with the Masked Singer host, 42, following the death of their son, Zen.

He and Brittany Bell welcomed their child, Rise, in September. Weeks prior, Cannon and model LaNisha Cole announced the birth of their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, and back in July, he welcomed a son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi.