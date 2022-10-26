Nick Cannon And Model Alyssa Scott Expecting Another Baby After Losing Son Zen

Rapper Nick Cannon attends McDonald's At Made In America Festival on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nick Cannon is about to be a dad. Again.

On Wednesday (Oct.26), Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a picture revealing her baby bump.

The photo also shows her daughter Zeela wearing a matching dress with her mom, along with the caption “with you by my side,” as she stares at her little girl.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon is the father of the model’s expected baby, and the news arrives almost a year after the duo lost son Zen to brain cancer.

In December 2021, Cannon, 42, announced the news on his eponymous talk show that his and Scott’s infant son had passed away.

After Zen was born, doctors located fluid inside the baby boy’s head in addition to a malignant tumor that required surgery.

Cannon revealed that his son’s health deteriorated quickly last year as the “tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

“We were faithful and hopeful for that time,” Cannon said in 2021. “We carried on. He was still just playing with his brothers and sisters. I embraced every moment.”

In early 2022, the duo began a foundation in honor of their late son, intending to help find a cure for pediatric cancer.

Cannon and Scott announced on Instagram that the Zen’s Light Foundation’s primary mission “is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

The Wild N’ Out host is also a dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has three children — Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah — with Brittany Bell.

In addition, Cannon has a set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa, who is also pregnant, and a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi, and a daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.