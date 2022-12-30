Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Second With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Cannon’s large, often-discussed family has grown once again. The 42-year-old has welcomed his 12th baby, and second by Alyssa Scott, into the world.

Halo Marie Cannon, the Masked Singer host and model’s daughter, was reportedly born on Dec. 14, as per Scott’s Thursday (Dec. 29) Instagram posts. The first post features a tribute to their late son, Zen, who died at five months old due to brain cancer.

“December 14, 2022. Our lives are changed forever,” the 29-year-old wrote. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

The video then transitions into their hospital room where audio of Scott’s final moments in labor can be heard. As Halo finally exits the womb, the former All That actor flashes a huge smile and says “It’s a girl.” Scott celebrated that precious moment in her caption: “I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Her second Instagram post of the night was a photo of the little one, Alyssa Scott’s third child overall, sleeping in a cozy basket with a bouquet of flowers above her head.

Though Nick Cannon’s large family and the multitude of baby mothers are mainly the subjects of social media jokes these days, this was a beautiful moment to have taken place over the holiday season for those two.

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott!