Nick Cannon Welcoming Baby Boy With Model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon is adding another child to his growing family. TMZ captured the comedian with model Bre Tiesi on Saturday (Jan. 29) with him caressing her visible baby bump. Cannon and Tiesi were spotted wearing all white together at a gender reveal celebration with close friends in attendance.

According to PEOPLE, Cannon confirmed the pregnancy on the Nick Cannon Show on Monday (Jan. 31). He shared with the audience that he is in a “great space,” while revealing official photos from the weekend event as the Pic of the Day. The child will be Tiesi’s first and Cannon’s eighth.

Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby – Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on Jan. 21, 2020 in Los Angeles. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

In the episode, the 41-year-old actor expressed how he knew of Tiesi’s pregnancy before his son Zen passed away from brain cancer in December at 5 months old. Both the death and the pregnancy were unexpected news according to Nick Cannon.

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough—she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” he revealed.

The Real Husbands of Hollywood star continued, “And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family. I get to discuss it, I get to be open.”

Cannon’s crew also includes fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a son Golden and a daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa.