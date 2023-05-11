Nick Cannon Shares How He Decides Which Partner To Spend Time With

Nick Cannon has revealed how he decides which partner he’ll spend time with. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cannon was asked about being a father of 12 and how he chooses juggles his parental obligations. The game show host admitted he has a system to help him decide.

“A lot of times, it’s whichever of them has called me that day, to be honest,” Cannon said. “I am such a creature of habit. I like [those] who like me. Because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me. Everybody’s focus is the children.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke about feeling “guilty about not being able to spend enough time with his children.” The businessman also expressed discussing this worry in therapy to relieve some of the guilt.

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you,” he stated, recalling his therapy sessions. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate. I mean, Muhammad Ali had a bunch of kids, and he was the greatest fighter there ever was. Bob Marley got more kids than I got. These are great men.”

Nick Cannon recently appeared on The Jason Lee Show and opened up about one of his children’s mothers, Mariah Carey, and their current relationship as coparents. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate spoke about how the singer supports his lifestyle.

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?'” Cannon, 42, added that the 54-year-old songbird unfailingly tells him not to bring “none of that bullsh*t” home” and expressed, “When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit.”

“She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls–t comes up, we know that it ain’t true,” the Wild’N Out creator said.