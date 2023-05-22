Nick Cannon Buys Bre Tiesi New Truck As “Lambo Support”

Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Cannon revealed his latest luxury purchase as a gift for someone else. The 42-year-old shared that he purchased Bre Tiesi, the mother of his 11-month-old son, Legendary Love Cannon, a Lamborghini truck.

“Nope! The government don’t have to tell us to pay child support,” wrote the host in an Instagram story, per HipHopDX. “We pay Lambo support!” he wrote in all caps.

In the photo, Tiesi is posed in front of a black sports vehicle decorated with a red ribbon.

“My money is their money! Just accept it, we different over here! LOL.”

Nick Cannon redefines child support by buying his baby mother a Lamborghinihttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/qbUlBlcXYx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 21, 2023

In November 2022, the Wild N Out creator explained he spends more than $3 million per year taking care of his children after reports claimed he paid child support to the mothers of his 12 children.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually. I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Masked Singer host elaborated further earlier this year, responding to public critique of his lifestyle.

“I’ve been villainized,” the Drumline star shared. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title,” adding “there’s nothing that they could ask [him] for” that he’d decline.”

In total, the comedic actor is the father of 12 children between six women. Ranging in age from 5 months to 12 years old, the Ncredible Entertainment founder may welcome more children in the future.