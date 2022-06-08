Nick Cannon Admits Ending Celibacy After Son’s Death, Has More Kids On The Way

Nick Cannon will reportedly be a father for the eighth time in the coming months. On Tuesday’s episode (June 7) of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the 41-year-old host shed light on his celibacy journey and revealed he has more children on the way.

When asked about the reports claiming that there are three new bundles of joy entering his life, Cannon responded, “When you say ‘on the way… ,’ what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way […] the stork is on the way.” He also teased, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

He explained to the women of the podcast that his therapist encouraged him to “slow down” before deciding to start his celibacy journey in October 2021. However, when his son, Zen, passed away that December, it sent him into a depression that apparently only sex could cure.

“The thing is, everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’ And I fell victim to it because I was in a weak space,” he stated. By Christmas 2021, he admittedly was “f**king like crazy.”

Cannon currently has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey; two children with Brittany Bell—Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen; twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, Zen with Alyssa Scott, and is welcoming a baby boy with Bre Tiesi. De La Rosa is currently expecting another child, but it has not been confirmed if she’s expecting this new child with Cannon.

Watch Nick Cannon’s full Lip Service conversation below.