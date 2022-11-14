Nick Cannon Reveals He Pays “A Lot More Than” $3 Million In Child Support

Nick Cannon, soon-to-be a father of 12, clarified reports that he only spends $3 million on his children.

The Masked Singer host refuted the estimate and explained to The Neighborhood Talk, “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually. I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

The revelation comes after Abby De La Rosa welcomed her third child—Cannon’s 11th—into the world, a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday (Nov. 11). The polyamorous couple previously welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, last June.

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” the All That alum, 42, wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself, De La Rosa, and their newborn. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

The deejay gave birth days after confirming Cannon fathered her third child on Instagram, and shortly after model Alyssa Scott revealed that she is pregnant with the Drumline actor’s 12th child. Their first child, Zen, died from a brain tumor last year at just five months old.

The passing of his son prompted an abrupt end to his celibacy and Cannon admittedly used sex as a way to cope with his depression. “The thing is, everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’ And I fell victim to it because I was in a weak space,” he told the ladies of the Lip Service podcast. By Christmas 2021, he shared he was “f**king like crazy.”

Following a meme that’s circulated about how he is singlehandedly populating the next generation, Nick Cannon replied, “Wow! Everybody got jokes!”

In recent months, Cannon has welcomed Rise, his third with Brittany Bell, Onyx, his first with LaNisha Cole, and Legendary, his first with Bre Tiesi.