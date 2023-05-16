Nick Cannon Admits Confusion With Mother’s Day Cards

Nick Cannon admits his Mother’s Day weekend got slightly confusing. During Monday’s episode (May 15) of his Amp show The Daily Cannon, the 42-year-old revealed the cards for the mothers of his children got mixed up. As the actor wrote “handwritten messages from the heart,” he found himself accidentally penning the wrong words on some of the women’s cards.

“I tried my best, I really did,” the television personality explained. “But I thought it would be really, really good to… I could buy, whatever you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …See if I would just got some generic sh*t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened.“

Abby De La Rosa cohosts the The Daily Cannon show alongside the Drumline star. She is also the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, and infant daughter, Beautiful Zepplin. As Cannon described his mix-up, she is seen simply saying, “Wow” to the situation.

As the father of 12 children between six women, the Wild N’ Out creator recently came under fire as he forgot one of his kid’s names. In an interview with The Howard Stern Show, the comedic talent mistakenly left Onyx Ice out when naming his dozen.

As a guest of The Jason Lee Show, the host explained how Stern threw him off.

“Howard f**ked me up. He interrupted me as I was going in order. If you want the God’s honest truth, my beautiful daughter Onyx, that’s probably the child that I spend the most time with.



In addition to Onyx Ice (who he parents with LaNisha Cole) and his three children with De La Rosa, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing actor fathers twins Morrocan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, and 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 6-month-old Rise Messiah, and 2-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

His growing family also includes 8-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. Zen, his first child with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021, but the pair have since welcomed a daughter, Halo Marie.