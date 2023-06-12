Nick Cannon Cracks On “Fat” 50 Cent: “It’s Get Thick Or Die Frying”

Nick Cannon thinks 50 Cent has packed on the pounds, he shared during a recent episode of The Daily Cannon Show.

The cast of Daily Cannon were discussing Vivica A. Fox revealing that she would date Fif again if given the chance when Cannon cracked that the actress was thinking of Curtis Jackson from “15 years ago” and not what he looks like in 2023.

“You can, like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” he quipped. “That’s a different Fif than this fat ni**a that’s walking around now…I guarantee you, 50 Cent will come on this show.”

After his co-hosts stated that they would still date the legendary rapper, the businessman doubled down on his claims that Fif has gained weight.

“And Imma play this clip about both of y’all saying y’all wanna f**k him. He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You lookin’ at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s get thick or die fryin’!”

This isn’t Nick’s first time ruffling some feathers on his podcast. In May 2023, the Wild N’ Out creator revealed that he would prefer to see Bruno Mars live over Beyoncé because he has more hits.

The assertion left his co-hosts visibly confused, as they rattled off Bey’s hits throughout her storied career. “‘Single Ladies,’ ‘Love On Top,’ ‘Drunk In Love,’ ‘Crazy In Love,’ ‘Bug A Boo,’ ‘Bills Bills Bills, ‘Say My Name,’ don’t play with me Nick,” his co-host Courtney Bee said.

They then challenged Cannon to list Bruno’s hits, with the comedian struggling to answer the question head-on. As the conversation continued, the Daily Cannon ladies doubled down on their challenge, with Nick folding under pressure.