Nick Cannon Welcomes His Eighth Child, A Baby Boy With Bre Tiesi

Model Bre Tiesi announced on Monday (July 25) that she gave birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child, a baby boy.

Their son, whose name has not been revealed, was delivered via “an all natural, unmedicated home birth” and Tiesi documented the process—the “natural induction, labor, [and] delivery”— in its entirety. She also provided resources for those interested in doulas, midwifes, and hypno-birthing.

The intimate black-and-white photos of her and Cannon were shared on her Instagram as she expressed, “I did it. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. [blue heart emoji] I can’t believe he’s here.”

Tiesi’s and Cannon announced their pending new addition back in January at their gender reveal party; The Wild ‘N Out host confirmed that he was in a “great space” amid the news. He also shared that he knew of Tiesi’s pregnancy prior to the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen, but held off on making the news public out of respect for Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott.

Cannon has two sets of twins, Monroe and Moroccan, & Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, plus Golden and Powerful Queen from previous relationships. Though briefly toying with the notion of a vasectomy, the 41-year-old has since ended his celibacy journey and may be expecting more children in the near future.