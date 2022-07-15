Nick Cannon Sparks Engagement Rumors On Social Media

Nick Cannon has social media thinking that he may be heading down the aisle again after posting an unforeseen Instagram post on Thursday (July 14).

In the first photo, Cannon is seen embracing a woman. In the second, he holds up a hefty engagement ring as if he’s proposing to someone. The actor, executive producer and Wild ‘N Out host captioned the post with, “I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do.”

Perhaps marriage shouldn’t immediately be assumed. Cannon released a project in February titled Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, in which he has a song with Chris Brown called “I Do.” Could Cannon be gearing up to drop a music video from the tape? Many fans began speculating their own ideas about what the post with the mystery woman could mean.

One IG user commented, “What movie is this for?’, as others unconvinced said ‘Nah this gotta be music video’ and ‘Nick, bye! This is a music video’.”

If the engagement rumors were to be true, then Cannon would be contradicting his recent remarks. “I don’t believe in marriage anymore,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don’t like doing things that I am not good at.”

He also mentioned after being married to thee Mariah Carey that “it was literally like a fairytale” and that he would “rather it just be that way.” He said, “I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up. But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Cannon, who is reportedly having his eighth child at 41 years old, did tell Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast hosts that “the stork is on the way” last month. He then refrained from sharing the number of kids he’ll have by the end of 2022. “That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now,” he said. “You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022.”

Check out Nick Cannon’s “I Do” featuring Chris Brown below.