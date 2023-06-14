Nick Cannon’s Ex, Jessica White, Opens Up About Their Eight-Year Relationship And Breakup

Jessica White is letting the world into her “super private” life as the newest cast member of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. A major part of her personal life is her former eight-year relationship with Nick Cannon. Ahead of the season 11 premiere on Tuesday (June 13), White took to Instagram with a since-deleted message for her ex.

“I know you’re upset about the show but after eight years I can’t stand when things catch you off guard and I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements,” she wrote.

The model, 38, continued, “I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

White believed that Cannon wasn’t “proud” to have her as a partner, but she has since healed. “I’m so happy I can say that now and still know how awesome I am,” she added. “I’m proud I can say the truth and how I’m healthy emotionally and wouldn’t change my insane insecurities that I prayed off my life.”

Despite never having experienced a safe love as a child, she admitted that she projected that “unfairly” onto the father of 12. “…My healing needed to be deeper past us. I mean you added to it but my fear of not being loved wasn’t broken by you I’d like to publicly say that.”

However, for White, Cannon’s tendency to “always put the other women on a pedestal,” made her feel “beyond unstable.” This heightened in 2020 when she suffered a miscarriage just weeks before Brittany Bell announced her pregnancy.

In separate posts promoting the new season of the famed franchise, White shared, “Stay focused kid it’s been a crazy ride but now you’ve got a handle on it all. And don’t trip I spent 8 years with nick I can’t tell my story without mentioning him he was a very big part of my life and growth And the only real relationship I’ve ever had. But my healing has been for me and not about him.”

She later concluded, “we are celebrating healing and embracing everything we are afraid to admit […] This is my story to tell and I will do it my way.”

Catch White on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, airing on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET now on MTV.