Nick Cannon Talks Fatherhood, DaBaby, And More On ‘The Breakfast Club’

On Monday (Aug. 9), Nick Cannon visited The Breakfast Club, where he discussed everything from Nipsey Hussle and DaBaby to fatherhood and marriage, and was even jokingly called “Nick, No Condom, Cannon” by co-host Charlamagne tha God.

His growing family has been a trending topic as he welcomed three children in 2021 and one in the last month of 2020. As a guest of the show, the Masked Singer host explained his beliefs as they relate to marriage, fatherhood, and parenting in general.

The 40-year-old is the father of seven children total. His eldest children are 10-year-old fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon shares a four-year-old son Golden and a nine-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He also has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa born on June 14. His youngest child, with Alyssa Scott, is baby Zen Scott Cannon born on June 23.

During the conversation, he revealed he does not completely believe in monogamous relationships and the mothers of his children decided to create each family.

“That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” he explained. “I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that is about, that was to classify property.”

He continued, “Anybody who knows me … I’m at every basketball game, every martial arts practice, and people don’t understand how I do it, but my children are my priority. It’s all about being present.”

The multi-hyphenate talent also previously discussed the subject with Miami rap duo City Girls. With members JT and Yung Miami on his eponymous radio program, JT joked, “Wrap it up as in wrap it up and protect yourself.”

“I’m having these kids on purpose! I didn’t have no accident!” Cannon responded. He continued to explain there’s “a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” again suggesting having so many kids was a conscious choice.

While on The Breakfast Club, Nick Cannon also offered his opinion on hip-hop’s current poster boy for problematic behavior Da Baby. The North Carolina rapper recently deleted an apology addressed to the LGBTQ community for homophobic statements as well as spreading misinformation about HIV and AIDS.

“First of all, I think not only in the Black community—and I’ve experienced it—but definitely just men a lot of times, we have that ego. We believe apologizing is weakness when it actually takes great strength to step up to anyone and say, ‘I was wrong,'” he shared. “I know Baby. And that’s a strong brother…That man just lost his pops, his brother…and still to have that big smile that he has every day, knowing everything….”

Cannon continued, “To say ‘I’m sorry,’ that’s a self-proclamation. To apologize is an action. And to actually repent or atone is actually the next level because now you’re trying to understand, there’s education involved with that, there’s actually community involved with that. And that’s the other thing too, where I challenge all these people who actually want to cancel somebody, and even specifically in DaBaby’s situation, let’s use this as an opportunity for education. Because that’s what happened in my scenario.”

In the scenario referred to by the Wild ’N Out host, he was fired by ViacomCBS for making antisemitic statements last July. The comedian issued an apology and committed to learning more about the Jewish community as well as the harm in his remarks before his professional relationship with the network was restored.

Watch the full interview with Nick Cannon on The Breakfast Club below: