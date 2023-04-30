Nick Cannon Addresses Claim He “Fumbled” Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has addressed claims that he “fumbled” his ex-wife Mariah Carey. During the latest episode of the Daily Cannon Show, Cannon’s co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe alleged that the father of 12 dropped the ball by getting a divorce from the “Songbird Supreme.”

“Did I? Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.” To which Bledsoe responded, alleging she was “playing,” “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.” Cannon chimed in, adding that maybe he was the prize in the relationship. “Maybe she fumbled me.”

She then questioned who gets the right to say they were fumbled in the relationship, making a reference to one of MC’s GRAMMY award-winning hits. “Did Mariah come home and tell you about her days and stuff? You didn’t make ‘Always Be My Baby’ so … it’s a little different.”

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey became an official couple in 2008. After dating for less than two months, they got married in May 2008. In 2011, the “We Belong Together” crooner gave birth to their son, Moroccan, and daughter Monroe.

However, the couple ended their marriage in 2016, with Carey detailing the end of the relationship in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

She explained that they ended their relationship after failing to “make the necessary adult adjustments to being working parents in entertainment.” Carey detailed that problems began to “take its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came as fast as it began,” Distractify reports.

Recently, Cannon spoke to The Shade Room about how much the superstar still means to him.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then, it goes viral, and all her fans get mad at me,” he said. “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that [became] my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space.'”

“When I found that out about how remarkable she was — that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God. I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her.”