Nick Cannon Says God Will Decide When It’s Time To Stop Having More Kids

Nick Cannon speaks onstage at "Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together" at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Cannon isn’t done fathering children, so the naysayers should take their issues up with God. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old was asked about his seemingly ever-growing family, stating he isn’t explicitly trying to make new babies. Still, it’s not up to him to stop procreating — it’s God’s decision, the businessman asserted.

“God decides when we’re done (laughs) but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” the Future Superstar Tour creator said. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

As the interview continued, Cannon spoke about having multiple babies with six different mothers, detailing that it isn’t challenging to co-parent with them.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” he told ET. “[Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling.”

“As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works, and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

The Wild’ N Out creator recently welcomed his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa — a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday (Nov. 11).

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” the Drumline actor typed on Instagram. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort, and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

Cannon and De La Rosa, who are a polyamorous couple, previously welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, in June 2021.