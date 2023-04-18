Nick Cannon Rarely Brings Kids Together, Individual Time “Works A Lot Better”

Nick Cannon has discussed how his time is spent as the father of 11 children during an interview with PEOPLE published last Friday (April 14), where he explained how he prefers to spend time with his kids individually, as opposed to bringing the entire group together.

With the entertainment outlet, the 42-year-old explained that it “works a lot better” for everyone to have separate quality time, noting the “only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me.”

“I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience,” the Drumline star shared. “I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around.”

Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the interview, the Masked Singer host did note that “when necessary,” all 11 of his children come together in a group setting.

“I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I’m sure everyone will start coming to me in one place,” the actor remarked.

He continued, “I actually think it works a lot better [right now]. Because everyone’s busy, not just me. It works to be able to take the time trying to go to them and show the value of being with them and not forcing anyone to come to me.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 6-month-old Rise Messiah, and 2-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He and Abby De La Rosa share 21-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and 4-month-old Beautiful Zepplin.

He and Bre Tiesi are parents to 8-month-old Legendary Love. Cannon also shares 5-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. Zen, his first child with Alyssa Scott, passed in December 2021, but the pair have since welcomed Halo Marie.