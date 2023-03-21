Nick Cannon Gushes Over Ex-Wife Mariah Carey: “She’s A Gift From God”

Nick Cannon recently stepped into The Shade Room, where he gushed about his Grammy-winning ex-wife and mother of his twins, Mariah Carey.

Cannon was asked about “the love of his life” by the outlet, to which he vaguely alluded to the “We Belong Together” icon. Although the two have been divorced since 2014, the Wild’n Out boss continues to express how meaningful she is to him.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then, it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me,” he said.

Singer Mariah Carey and TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon’s 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. (ET) on Nick at Nite. Christopher Polk/Getty Image

Detailing the moments he fell in love with Carey, he recalled, “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space.'”

He added, “When I found that out about how remarkable she was — that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God. I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her.”

Regarding his marriage to the musical aficionado and if he’d try to rekindle things, he shared: “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.’ But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Nick and Mariah share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Since their split, Cannon has fathered 10 more children: Halo, 2 months, Beautiful, 3 months, Rise, 5 months, Onyx, 5 months, Legendary, 7 months, Zion and Zillion, 1, Powerful, 2, Golden, 6, and the late Zen who passed away in 2021 from a brain tumor. He was 5-months-old.

Take a look at what Nick Cannon said about Mariah Carey above.