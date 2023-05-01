Nick Cannon Rents Out Six Flags Magic Mountain For Roc And Roe’s 12th Birthday

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan a.k.a. Roc and Roe a.k.a. “Dem Babies,” turned 12 on Sunday (April 30).

The Masked Singer host revealed that the twins requested to have their friends flown in “from all over” and rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain to celebrate their special day. In his video recap shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! [party hat emoji; red heart emoji] Daddy loves y’all forever!”

He joked that they “rocked all night long until about midnight.”

Carey also hosted an intimate celebration for her “favorite people” and penned a tribute to Roc and Roe on social media.

“Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Ooh darlings ’cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!!,” tweeted the “Honey” songbird.

Ahead of the festivities, Cannon spoke about parenting and raising the twins on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

“It’s my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations,” said the new daytime radio host. “Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

Later, when speaking on expanding his family again, he noted, “I’m good with my dozen.”

Carey and Cannon, who were married from 2008 until 2016, welcomed their twins in 2011. Cannon also shares three children—Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah—with Brittany Bell, twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian plus Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott’s first child, Zen, passed away in December 2021.