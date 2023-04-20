Nick Cannon Says His And Mariah Carey’s 11 Y.O. Twins Love Being Older Siblings

Nick Cannon recently visited the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, where he spoke about his dozen children, and how his and Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins feel about having many younger siblings. Cannon, 42, shares children with multiple women.

“At this point, they enjoy it,” the business mogul spoke of his eldest children, Moroccan and Monroe. “They have fun and they’re the oldest. But who knows where that will go when 16 hits.”

Further into the conversation, the multifaceted star spoke on his relationship with the twins and how it continues to blossom as they get older. The twins will turn 12 on April 30, per ET.

(L-R) TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah CArey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids ’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations,” he said. “Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

He continued to gush, “They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values.” He also revealed that because of that, he expects to “have challenging conversations sometimes. One thing they do know is that dad f**ks up. Dad makes mistakes.”

Cannon — who has made headlines consistently from having children with multiple women — has welcomed 10 more children besides his twins: Halo, 2 months, Beautiful, 3 months, Rise, 5 months, Onyx, 5 months, Legendary, 7 months, Zion and Zillion, 1, Powerful, 2, Golden, 6, and the late Zen who passed away in 2021 from a brain tumor. He was 5-months-old.

Alyssa Scott, the mother of Nick Cannon’s son Zen, shares this message thanking everyone for showing her love in the wake of their son’s passing??❤️ pic.twitter.com/MtQzV0Jm5t — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 31, 2022

“I think I’m a man of abundance,” he told Mandel about fathering his children. “Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day, and get to see them each and every day when I’m in town, even when I’m not in town, I take them with me. I love the challenge.”

However, the Ncredible boss has made it clear that he does not plan on having anymore children, but can’t speak for the future.

“I’m good with my dozen,” he said.

Watch Nick Cannon’s full interview with Howie Mandel below.