Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child

Nick Cannon is soon to be a father of 10. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Wild ‘N Out host announced the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole.

In a letter to his newborn shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities […] I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”

Cannon is set to welcome at least two more children in the coming months—one with Brittany Bell, mother of his older children, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen—and one with Abby De La Rosa, mother of his twins, Zion and Zillion.

De La Rosa candidly spoke on her open relationship with Shan Boodram, host of the Lovers & Friends podcast. She revealed that Cannon is her “primary partner” and she’s also “monogamous by choice.”

She explained, “Technically speaking, we all know about each other. It’s just, how much do you want to know? How much are you choosing to know? I trust the connection that I have with Nick […] It doesn’t necessarily have to be sex. I think that’s what everybody always thinks: ‘Oh my god, you guys are having one big orgy.’ And it’s like, ‘Actually, no. It’s actually quite the opposite, and it’s beautiful…I think that people are so focused on what it is that they’re afraid of.”

Cannon has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and a month-old son, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. His son Zen passed away from brain cancer in December 2021.

Listen to De La Rosa’s full breakdown of her relationship with Cannon below.