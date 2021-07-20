Nick Cannon Shares New Photos Of His Growing Family

Nick Cannon took to social media to share photos of his growing family, including three newborn babies. The father of seven shared intimate moments with his children and other family members on his Instagram stories. Videos were also uploaded to the story section with 24-hour viewing. The entire post included fun time on the swings, professional photoshoots, and the children bonding together.

One image shared was an adorable photo of baby Zenn Scott Cannon, his youngest child born on June 23 to model Alyssa Scott. He also gave fans a glimpse at twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who he shares with DJ Abby De La Rosa, born June 14. Cannon is also the father of Powerful Queen, born last December, and a four-year-old son Golden with ex-partner Brittany Bell. He also shares a set of 10-year-old fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Having four children within one year certainly sounds like a lot for most, however, Cannon assures it was not by accident. On July 7, he featured Miami rap duo City Girls on Nick Cannon Radio and discussed having so many children back-to-back.

“Wrap it up as in wrap it up and protect yourself,” JT joked with the Masked Singer host.

“I’m having these kids on purpose! I didn’t have no accident!” he declared. Cannon continued to explain “a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” again suggesting having so many kids was a conscious choice.

To which Yung Miami, a mother of two, simply remarked, “YOLO.”

Fatherhood is not the only thing keeping the 40-year-old hard at work. As VIBE previously reported, his hit television series Wild ‘N’ Out is scheduled to return this summer. Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, and 42 Dugg, all make up the star-studded season 16 guest list. The news of the hip-hop-inspired improv-comedy series comes after the Drumline star and ViacomCBS reconciled their professional relationship following Cannon’s anti-semitic statements in 2020.

