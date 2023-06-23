Nick Cannon Pursuing Degree In Child Psychology

Nick Cannon usually makes headlines for news pertaining to his kids and/or their mothers. The 42-year-old is now changing the narrative, as he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in child psychology.

The comedian sat down with Dr. Laura Berman for the June 14 episode of her podcast The Language Of Love and talked about his journey in higher education, as he is also pursuing a Ph. D. in divinity. Cannon revealed he was originally going for a master’s in psychology but shifted to child psychology. Berman believed the degree would come in handy for the Wild ‘N Out star, to which he added “I’m in that conversation every day.”

“Oh, the presence of a father and how much will they need you and the Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma, or the lack thereof,” the actor continued, outlining everything he was learning and applying to his life. “Nature vs nurture. These are conversations I have several times every single day.”

“I’m living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally,” Cannon continued, expressing the importance of the work he is doing. “And emotionally. I’m studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter.”

The Drumline actor has 12 children, the youngest of whom he welcomed into the world back in Dec. 2022. He’s conceived his 12 children with six different women, one of whom is his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Cannon had some kind words for the “We Belong Together” singer back in March, telling The Shade Room “She’s the coolest person I ever met. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space.'”