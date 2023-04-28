Nick Cannon Calls “Red Table Talk” The “Toxic Table” Following Show’s Cancelation

Nick Cannon, apparently, was not a fan of Red Table Talk, calling it “toxic” following news of all Facebook Watch shows being canceled.

While discussing the news on his new AMP show The Daily Cannon, co-host Courtney Bee announced the show’s cancelation, to which Cannon responded, “Good!”

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t’ve slapped the sh*t out of Chris Rock!” Nick added, referencing host Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

Co-host and co-parent Abby De La Rosa then asks, “Are you just talking about that situation?”

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m talking about that toxic table,” he replied, leading his co-host to call it an “honest table.”

“Too much honesty can get your a** slapped in the face! We’ve seen this. That table was toxic. They made all them memes about my brother Will on that damn table. They didn’t need to do that.”

Cannon went on to say that The Smiths were considered “royalty” at one point, but thanks to the show, became known for oversharing, instead.

“They brought us to the table, like, ‘I don’t want to know all this sh*t about ya’ll!’ Some stuff, I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be all up in everybody’s kitchen. Keep that sh*t to ya’ll selves!”

During Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special, the stand-up also put much of the blame for the slap on Jada and her show, saying that her “entanglement” with August Alsina and Will’s Red Table Talk episode discussing the matter are what likely sent him over the edge on Oscar night, rather than a G.I. Jane joke aimed at his wife.

“Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that sh*t. I didn’t have any entanglements,” said Rock. “Everybody knows his wife was f**king her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this sh*t, but for some reason these ni**as put that sh*t on the internet.”

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me […] Everybody in the world called him a b***h. Everybody!” Rock added. “And who does he hit? Me. A n***a he knows he could beat. That’s some b***h-a** s**t.”