Nick Cannon Welcomes Tenth Child, Third With Brittany Bell: “Another Blessing!”

With no surprise, Nick Cannon has announced another bundle of joy.

Mother of two of his children, Brittany Bell, has given birth to a third child with the soon-to-be 42-year-old — now totaling 10 children for the Wild’n Out host. The birth of Cannon and Bell’s baby boy comes just two weeks following baby No. 9 with LaNisha Cole, a daughter named Onyx Ice.

Today (Sept. 30), Cannon announced the birth of Rise Messiah Cannon on social media. He wrote on instagram: “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

He added to his caption, “But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

“She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general,” he noted, saying that ahead of Rise’s birth, “she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!”

Instead of a typical baby shower, the parents decided to celebrate their bundle of joy with a “BlessingWay,” which included “a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it!”

Within the post, Cannon revealed that Rise’s birth was “probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!” He mentioned that his son was born after “48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger.” He added, “10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️”

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell share 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months.