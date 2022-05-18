Nick Cannon Admits To Having A Vasectomy Consultation

The days of Nick Cannon being fruitful and multiplying may be coming to an end. The father of eight has revealed that he is considering a vasectomy.

According to E! News, the former talk show host shared with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

He continued, “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose. So, I’m not out here looking.”

The 41-year-old also spoke about the guilt he has balancing his personal and professional life. “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going, especially right now when they’re younger.”

Cannon shares children with five different women—four of whom were born within a two-year span. He first welcomed twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Then he had a son, Golden, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell in 2017 and 2020, respectively. He welcomed another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa, and a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021. Zen tragically passed at five months old in December 2021. Cannon is currently expecting a son with girlfriend Bre Tiesi, due later this year.

When speaking about his newest arrival with People, he reflected, “I’m a father, first and foremost. There’s a lot of guilt that I feel and I talk about this in therapy all the time. It’s rooted in not having enough time to spend with my loved ones, specifically my children, because I have a lot of children. I’m also spread so thin in my work because that’s how I cope. That’s how I deal with things. I have several jobs and several shows and movies and music, all that stuff. And I call myself a provider for many, but one thing no matter how much money I generate, one thing I can’t generate is time.”