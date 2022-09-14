Nicki Minaj Addresses New Generation Of “Entitled” Female Rappers

Following the release of “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” Nicki Minaj has found herself having to address the new generation of “entitled duds” who were seemingly salty about the song’s featured artists. The reimagined track includes verses from rappers Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, JT, and BIA.

As the celebrated song made rounds on social media for its unique mix of women talent, The Shade Room caught several tweets from artists who seemingly responded to the song negatively. Coi Leray, who collaborated with Nicki earlier this year, was amongst the artists to allegedly post subliminal tweets.

After reading her tweets and others’, many began to assume that the 2022 MTV VMA Vanguard recipient was responding to other unaddressed subliminal tweets.

“Why y’all tryna make it look like I’m responding to this CLOWN SH*T when all of my tweets were posted before these girls tweets?????????? ???????” Nicki commented in screenshots caught by AllHipHop. “Knock it TF OFF. WHEN I TELL U IDGAF Bwahahahahahahagaga.”

Nicki pointed out that she added the women rappers to her Queen Mix who supported her song’s climb to number one on the charts. “Shout out the girls on the #QueenMix they congratulated me on going #1 so I asked them to be on my REMIX!!!!!!” she wrote. “Who gon check me boo????!! Btchs ain’t got enough CASH IN THE BANK FOR DAT.”

She added, “Y’all can’t never be happy for other girls but I’m the bitter one????? Bwajahahahahahagaga. Stay MAD. C@ck SUCKA OF THE DAY AWARDS IS BEING GIVEN OUT ON QUEEN RADIO TONIGHT. ENTITLED CRYING AHh JEALOUS Ahh Clowns.”

Nicki then took to her Twitter to address a fan’s tweet about how new female rappers in the game often “expect too much” and are “not working hard enough.” “Entitled duds,” she called them. Minaj later addressed the unnamed “entitled” rappers during her “Nicki’s Tea Party” segment on Queen Radio. Soon after going live, the show trended to number one on Twitter.

Entitled duds — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2022

”So many of you girls that just came in the game, as soon as y’all find y’all pissy tails on Billboard once or twice, y’all begin to say things about me in subtle ways,” she said while on air. “And that’s why a lot of you pissy tails got unfollowed today. See, we’re going to be upfront and direct 2022. You know why? Because Onika doesn’t give a f*ck, that’s why,” she said.

However, another topic arose during “Nicki’s Tea Party,” and the Queens native claimed a female rapper once recommended an abortion after Nicki declined an alcoholic drink while pregnant. “Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink… you know, because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant, because you were actively trying to have a baby,” Minaj said. “Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!’

“Imagine posting photos that you’re pregnant… and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations. But then, when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking that, ‘Oh, I could use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers,’ I didn’t even let them sh*s in my muthaf**king house.”

Nicki’s “Barbz” immediately pointed the finger at her “Hot Girl Summer” collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion. One person tweeted, “@theestallion Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.. This isn’t something to stay quiet on.”

The Traumazine rapper simply replied, “LIE.”

Take a look at the alleged shots fired at Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” above and listen to the track below. What do you think?