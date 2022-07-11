Nicki Minaj Addresses Pregnancy Rumors, Says “I’m Just Fat”

Before hitting the Wireless Festival stage as a headliner on Sunday (July 10), Nicki Minaj logged onto Instagram Live to answer some burning questions from her fans. One question in particular that continued to surface is, “Are you pregnant?”

“Am I pregnant?” a shocked Minaj said. “Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.'” Shortly after her statement, she said, “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat. But thanks guys for all the congratulatory messages.”

Minaj is currently a mother of one—a baby boy that she and husband Kenneth Petty have nicknamed “Papa.” Rumors began spreading that she was possibly expecting baby number two after her recent live at Essence Festival. However, Nicki made sure to clear up that she is not expecting but instead has gained some weight. (Either way, she still looks amazing.)

Ironically, in a 10-year-old interview with Complex, she said, “In 2022, I’ll definitely be married and I’ll definitely have my two children. I really need a boy in my life. A baby boy. Because … I’m so attached to my little brother and I felt like that was my real son. And boys, they’re just so, I don’t know … my heart just melts when I see them.”