Nicki Minaj Reveals Massive Boob Size Before Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery

Nicki Minaj recently revealed that she underwent breast reduction surgery after the 2020 birth of her son, telling City Girl JT this week via Instagram Live that she had no choice after mother nature made her chest unbearably large.

“If I tell you what size my ti**ies was, I can promise you, once nature did what they had to do for Papa Bear, it’s no way your boobs right now are still able to look like that and be all sexy and cute and stuff like that in your dresses,” Minaj said. “Trust me. You did not have the size that I had.”

JT went on to share that her large chest can often make her appear “wider” than she is, with Nicki agreeing and offering to share her pre-reduction cup size.

“Triple E (EEE), double F (FF),” Minaj shared before telling the Miami rapper her cup size is “perfect” and that she doesn’t need a reduction herself, even if she looks “wide as hell” in some photos.

Check out their convo below.

Two weeks prior, Minaj acknowledged her “new boobs” while promoting her new single with Ice Spice, “Barbie World.” She also confirmed fan speculation on the matter by re-sharing a speculative post.

“Nicki chopped off her mommy milkers,” the story read, showing before-and-after surgery shots of the rapper. The footage also included the Queens native at the Met Gala speaking about getting a reduction.

In most recent news, Minaj has offered to pay the college tuition of a 14-year-old who defended his mother after she was attacked by a man in a restaurant, resulting in the assailant’s death.

“That 14-year-old boy that backed dat hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN is a true hero,” she wrote. “If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER.”