Nicki Minaj Goes On COVID Vaccine Tweet Rampage, Calls Joy-Ann Reid A “Coon”

Minaj clapped back at various pundits on social media after claiming her tweets about COVID-19 vaccinations were taken out of context.

Nicki Minaj Wearing Pink Dress
Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 2021 Met Gala took place on Monday evening (Sept. 13) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, drawing various entertainers and celebrities out to Anna Wintour’s annual celebration of fashion. However, one style icon that was missing from the event was rapper Nicki Minaj. In a series of Twitter posts, she attributed her absence to the Gala’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, as well as the well-being of her infant son.

The 38-year-old, who remains unvaccinated, revealed that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus while preparing for the MTV Video Music Awards, causing her to skip out on her scheduled performance. She also pointed out that she had suffered similar symptoms to those who had contracted the virus even after being vaccinated, and is open to eventually getting vaccinated after doing her own independent research.

In another tweet, the Trinidadian-born artist recalled an incident in which a man allegedly experienced swollen testicles and became sexually impotent after taking the vaccine, resulting in his marriage being called off.

 

However, while pointing out that many countries have enacted mandates forcing employees to be vaccinated in order to work and provide for their families, Minaj said that in those cases, she’d recommend them getting the vaccine. She then set up a Twitter poll for her followers to vote on their vaccine recommendations.

This is where things went left. An editor from the Huffington Post poked fun at Minaj’s vaccination poll, prompting her to clap back, pegging him as a clown, while defending her position. Things then took a turn for the worst when MSNBC national correspondent Joy-Ann Reid voiced her disappointment in Minaj’s tweets, which she perceived as being anti-vaccination based, during a segment on her MSNBC show, The ReidOut.

Nicki Minaj Wearing Colorful Dress
After catching wind of the comments, the Queens, N.Y. rep wasted no time in addressing Reid directly. In a quoted retweet of a clip of Reid’s segment, the “I’m Legit” rapper accused her of taking her words out of context and attempting to tear another Black woman down at the behest of white men.

The “Seeing Green” artist’s next target was the media, whom she accused of falsifying headlines for sensationalism in response to a salacious headline by The Daily Beast, as well as being “paid” to “lie” on her in a subsequent post.

She also highlighted articles from several other publications, accusing them of also taking her initial comments out of context, before turning her attention back to Reid, referring to her as a “lying homophobic coon” while pulling up receipts of Reid’s own questionable past comments.

When television personality Meghan McCain jumped into the fray with a condescending response to one of Nicki’s tweets, the Barb went on the defensive yet again, telling McCain to “eat sh*t,” before ending her rampage with a smiley-face emoji.

With the impending return of Queen Radio and new music reportedly on the way, there’s a good chance we haven’t heard the last of Minaj’s social commentary and that we can expect additional reprisals from the always-outspoken artist very soon.

