Nicki Minaj Threatened DJ Akademiks And His Family He Says

During a recent interview on VladTV, DJ Akademiks recalled an instance in which Nicki Minaj allegedly attempted to “silence” him by trying to get him fired and went as far as threatening him and his family.

According to Akademiks, his issues with Minaj began to heat up in 2019, when he commented on the rap star’s breakup with Meek Mill and shared his belief that Meek’s career would not be negatively impacted by the split. Akademiks’ words got back to Minaj, who began inquiring about his whereabouts before contacting him via direct messages on social media.

“You’ve been mad since I made a joke about you with Joe on my show,” said host DJ Vlad as he read off the alleged texts Minaj sent to Akademiks. “The people you rep won’t stop your job from being broke. I know too much about your family for you to be playing with me, you h*e a** rat. Where you at now? Send your number. My husband wants to talk to you. If I were you, I’d send my number ’cause you’re gonna make it worse.”

Previously, Akademiks commented on the artwork of her 2014 single, “Looking Ass,” which used the iconic photograph of Malcolm X holding a firearm while peering out of his window, which he felt was in poor taste. “That’s a reason why social commentary will come into play,” explained Ak of his stance regarding the artwork. “So, I gave my opinion on that and it clearly wasn’t well received. And at this time, I’m getting hundreds of thousands of views on everything I speak about and I believe I got some legal notice that it was copyrighted, which it’s not and I fought against it, but I was very public in fighting against that. I said, ‘Nicki is trying to take my sh*t down.’ I let it be known and it ended up staying up.”

However, Akademiks credited the Queen artist with building such a powerful and devoted fanbase that supports her without question, against any and all detractors. “You know why Nicki’s good? I wanna say great…her audience, and she has the best audience in Hip-Hop. Them Barbz, they will never believe anything—and Nicki does a good job of not making it apparent. You ‘heard’ it, you didn’t ‘see’ it,” he said of the reports or gossip that is usually shared about the rapper. “So, like, when you say it, her audience is gonna take it as, ‘Oh, you’re just hating on Nicki.'”