Nicki Minaj Shades Elon Musk’s Twitter Limit, Shouts Out Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj took a dig at Elon Musk’s limit as she promoted Lil Uzi Vert’s new album.

On Sunday (July 2), Nicki hit Twitter to plot out her day amid Elon’s new 600-tweet limit, hoping to accomplish her to-do list without violating the recent rule.

“Planning out how I’ll use my 600 limit today to promote the #Pinktape, mush the barbz in they head, block & beat the duds while dissing them & cracking up laughing at my own jokes, posting at least 1 nene GIF, call bi**hs my sons while being bossed around by #PapaBear Hmmm,” the legendary emcee slyly typed.

On Saturday (July 1), Musk implemented new regulations for his social media platform. The new rules severely limit the number of tweets unverified and verified users can view, clocking in at 600 and 6,000 daily tweets, respectively.

Planning out how I’ll use my 600 limit today to promote the #Pinktape , mush the barbz in they head, block & beat the duds while dissing them & cracking up laughing at my own jokes, posting at least 1 nene GIF, call btchs my sons while being bossed around by #PapaBear Hmmm ? pic.twitter.com/5zwa9wSb8Q — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2023

“To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day – Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day – New unverified accounts to 300/day,” he began. He added that Twitter would then increase the limit to 10k, 1k & 0.5k, respectively.

Twitter’s CEO detailed the sudden decision in a series of tweets, expressing he was helping humanity through his regulations. “The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used.”

As for Nicki’s Uzi shoutout, Minaj recently appeared on Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited Pink Tape, which released on Friday (June 30) and features a slew of guest appearances across 26 tracks. Features include Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Babymetal, Bring Me The Horizon, and, of course, the Harajuku Barbie, herself.