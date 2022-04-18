Coi Leray And Asian Doll Respond To Erica Banks Saying Nicki Minaj Only Works With Women Who Can’t Rap

The wait for a new album from Nicki Minaj is one thing, but those in line for a guest appearance from The Queen have begun to speculate as to why they’ve yet to have their wish granted. The latest artist to give their take on why she hasn’t scored a verse from Minaj is Erica Banks, who feels the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper would rather rap alongside female MCs with subpar lyrical skills. The “Buss It” star’s allusion that Minaj may be threatened by her own rhyme skills was shared during a recent appearance on the Big Facts Podcast.

“I love Nicki,” Banks said. “But I just felt like I been trying to reach out to her for a long time, but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap.” When asked to specify which artists she was referencing in her statement, Banks declined to expound any further. However, Banks acknowledged that Minaj had cut contact with her following similar remarks in the past, adding “I said I agree that Nicki kinda f**k with the girls who can’t really rap when you got the girls over here who really do,” Banks said. “Now, some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap.” She added her opinion isn’t a byproduct of her being a rapper. “I’m saying it because not everybody’s going to say it.”

Explaining that she was more “hurt” about not having worked with Minaj than ungrateful for the support she’s extended to her thus far, Banks’ statements quickly garnered a reaction from rapper Coi Leray, who recently collaborated with Minaj on the track “Blick Blick” from her debut album, Trendsetter. Responding to a Twitter post of a clip of Banks’ comments with a string of laughing emojis, Leray, who clearly appeared offended by Banks’ assertion, followed that tweet up with one listing off her recent accomplishments. Highlights included moving over 300k in album sales, as well as multiple Billboard Hot 100 entries and award nominations.

Leray wasn’t the only artist to indirectly respond to Banks, as rapper Asian Doll, who’s also been campaigning for a collaboration with Minaj for quite some time, reiterated that no other female rapper should be on a track with Minaj prior to her. “Y’all b**ches can Shut up [hush emoji] Nicki not doing a song with y’all before me no ways tf get in line h*e,” the Texan wrote in a tweet.

When fans compared her attempts at getting a guest spot alongside Nicki with Banks’, Asian Doll differentiated between the approaches, deeming Banks as “dumb” without mentioning her by name. “Ayo don’t speak on me including me & my name & everything I’ve built randomly involving me in the next b**ch situation tf she sounded dumb as f**k we nun alike keep that s**t over there fr. I don’t agree or respect s**t she said so the side by side pics ain’t giving at all bye,” the “No Exposing” rapper wrote.

Y’all bitches can Shut up ? Nicki not doing a song with y’all before me no ways tf get in line hoe ? — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) March 9, 2022

Minaj has yet to weigh in or respond to Banks’ comments, however, she previously addressed her trepidation with hopping on songs with female rappers, particularly after they’ve addressed her in a disparaging way, publicly or otherwise. “If you hear somebody was saying things about you—not just one thing—but repeated things, repeated tweets for years… It’s let go, but it’s about, why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me,” Minaj said at the time.