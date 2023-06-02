Nicki Minaj Advises Sexyy Red To Stick To The “Raw Sh*t”

Sexyy Red enjoyed her breakout moment earlier this year thanks to her viral “Pound Town” hit. The Tay Keith-produced track received a surprise upgrade last Friday (May 26) when the legendary Nicki Minaj hopped on the official remix.

Earlier this week, the two rappers reunited and decided to connect with fans by going on Instagram Live together. While responding to comments, catching up, and more, Minaj also offered some words of praise and honest advice to the rising star about navigating the music industry.

“This is only the f**king beginning for her,” the “Superbass” artist said. “This is what I told her. Yo, people like you. People like what you have to say, they like your sound. So, make sure a whole bunch of people aren’t coming around trying to help you do this and help you do that.”

She then encouraged her to always keep it real and stick to the raw material that Sexyy Red already is known for, because that is ultimately what will make her stand out. “Because motherf**kas really want to hear that raw sh*t, you know what I’m sayin’? And we missin’ it after a while in rap and we love discovering new people in rap and stuff like that,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the 35-minute conversation, the Sexyy Red delved into how surreal it is to be able to work with a Hip-Hop veteran. “I used to listen to you all the time, and now, I’m straight up on a song with this lady. It’s crazy,” she reflected. “It’s like I manifested it.” Check out the full Instagram Live above.