Nicki Minaj’s Home Swatted Again Due To False Claims Of Gun Fire

Nicki Minaj has fallen victim to another swatting attempt, and is not pleased one bit, TMZ reports.

On Saturday (July 29), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly arrived at Minaj’s residence after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot at the property. Once authorities arrived at the “Barbie World” rapper’s San Fernando Valley, Calif., home, they soon realized that false claims had been made. Per outlet, Minaj was very upset to hear sirens and see flashing lights outside of her door.

Minaj was swatted last month as well when police showed up to her home for false claims of child abuse. The culprit even went as far as contacting child services. Reportedly, law enforcement was mandated to speak with Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, and inspect their son. It was determined that there was no evidence of abuse happening.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The New York native was also pranked in the past as someone called the fire department to her home for a false blaze. More recently, a fake petition went up online claiming that neighbors wanted her and her husband booted from their L.A. neighborhood. More than 900 people signed it.

Last month, a faux online petition was created on Change.org explaining fake outrage from neighbors about Kenneth Petty filing to legally change his address to Minaj’s. Petty is currently serving one year of house detention for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

However, the petition was found to be the work of a troll who allegedly is affiliated with Cardi B’s “Bardi Gang.” It’s creator, Beverly Bardan, was found to not be listed as a resident of the exclusive neighborhood, according to the Hidden Hills Community Association.

The fake surname “Bardan” also led observers to believe a fan of Cardi’s may have had something to do with it.

A 2022 tweet from an alleged “Bardi Gang” fan threatened to turn Minaj’s neighborhood against her family. The “anti-Nicki Minaj” account tweeted, “I printed these flyers warning the residents of Hidden Hills that sex offender Kenneth Petty will be moving in. I DO plan on mailing them out. It has a QR code for a petition to keep Nicki Minaj AWAY from her CO-OWNED Hidden Hills house!”