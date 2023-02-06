Nicki Minaj And Husband Facing Lawsuit From Security Guard

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are the subjects of a lawsuit where a security guard claims to have been physically attacked. According to The Blast, Thomas Weidenmuller alleges Mr. Petty punched him in the face during a 2019 dispute.

The outlet reported Weidenmuller worked as the head of security for a concert by the chart-topping rapper in Frankfurt, Germany. During the show, a fan bypassed a security guard and hopped onto the stage while the “Did It On Em” rapper performed. According to the security guard, the rapper, her then-boyfriend, and other members of her personal team overreacted to the mishap.

“The concert-goer did not cause harm to any other person, nor did he damage any property during or after his limited time on stage,” the filing details. “He simply danced on stage to the music. He did not attempt to, and did not actually, make any physical contact with Minaj while on stage.”

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

After the incident backstage, the record-breaking Hip-Hop artist allegedly used loud and obscene language against the security guard. The suit even claims she threw shoes and claimed the security guard put the Queens-bred rapper “in physical danger.” The security guard allegedly apologized in tears and was forced to apologize a second time on camera.

In the aftermath, Weidenmuller claims he was also verbally assaulted by Minaj and was punched in the right side of his face by Petty. According to The Blast, he claims to have spent 10 days in the hospital following the alleged attack.

Weidenmuller is seeking $753,958.51 in damages for battery and infliction of emotional distress.