Nicki Minaj Stamps Ice Spice As Hip-Hop’s New Princess

Nicki Minaj has crowned Ice Spice as Hip-Hop’s new princess. The stamp of approval first arrived on Monday (March 6) after the Bronx artist posted a selfie to her Instagram showing off her outfit and Rolling Loud performance. “Thick cuz I be eating oats!” she captioned the post, referencing her song “Princess Diana.”

At RL, Pop Base reported that the Like…? musician took some time to reflect on her life, shouting out Lil Wayne and Nicki in the process. “I’m standing on the same stage Lil Wayne and my idol Nicki Minaj were less than 24 hours ago, my life is insane,” she told the Rolling Loud crowd.

Minaj, 40, hopped into the IG post’s comments to praise the young rapper, even labeling her as rap’s “princess.” “[Bi**hes] slow so I [give] dem a pass. ?Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess… Let’s go.”

Gag. The People’s PRINCESS ?. catch it!!! pic.twitter.com/uRKb2L51eY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 13, 2023

Following up a week later, the Queens artist doubled down on her praise for Spice, resharing the “Munch” entertainer’s recent Dazed cover on Twitter. “Gag. The People’s PRINCESS ?. catch it!!!”

The rapper, née Isis Gaston, took to Twitter to respond to her idol interacting with her social media post. Grabbing her old tweet from 2020, which read, “OMG, NICKI JUST FOLLOWED ME AGHHHHH!!!, practicing,” she responded to Minaj’s support with a quote tweet that read, “omg.”

Gaston, 23, also received recent approval from Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West.

On March 6, North posted a TikTok dressed as Ice Spice and singing along to her PinkPantheress collab, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.”