Nicki Minaj Hopes The “Whole Internet” Is Deleted After Deep Fake Video

Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj is not a fan of a deep fake video starring herself, Tom Holland, and Mark Zuckerberg.

On Sunday (July 9) The Queen rapper shared a clip from ITVX’s Deep Fake Neighbour Wars with questions regarding the technology used to create the short.

“HELP!!!” exclaimed the 40-year-old on Twitter. “What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!!”

In the episode, the “Barbie Dreams” performer is married to Holland, and the newlywed couple has disputes with their neighbor, Mark Zuckerberg. All three public figures are created using AI technology.

HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!! https://t.co/fFx1SDtj8o — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 9, 2023

In a follow-up Tweet in response to a fan curious about the legality of the clip, the Queens native offered, “I do not know! But as Queen of the British Monarchy & the commonwealth, I hereby abolish the internet. Effective @ 0900 military time tomorrow morning, 10th July, 20 hundred & 23. BON VOYAGE BI**H.”

According to a press release, Deep Fake Neighbour Wars is a new comedy impressions show released by ITVX earlier this year. Produced by Tiger Aspect, it is the world’s first long-form narrative show that uses Deep Fake technology.

Powered by AI, the series enlists UK’s best new impressionists to portray the world’s most famous celebrities, however on Deep Fake Neighbour Wars, they are ordinary people who happen to be embroiled in petty, silly disputes.

Per IMDb, additional famous faces included in the series include Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Idris Elba, Floyd Mayweather, Rihanna, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Beyoncé. Take a look at the series below.